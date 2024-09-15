Montco DA: Teen shot, killed by police after charging at officers with hatchet, machete

Police in Montgomery County shot and killed a man who had barricaded himself in an East Greenville home and, officials said, charged at officers while he was armed with a machete and a hatchet.

According to a statement released Sunday from Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, the incident happened at about 8:08 p.m. on Saturday when police responded to a home along the 100 block of Cherry Street in East Greenville for a domestic-related assault call.

At the home, Steele's office said in a statement, officers found an 18-year-old man who had barricaded himself in the basement and was, allegedly threatening to hurt members of law enforcement.

Additional police agencies became involved and, the statement from Steele's office said that ""numerous attempts to negotiate" with the teen were made by officials.

However, Steele's office said in a statement that as of about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers breached the basement door to find the teen armed with a machete and hatchet.

At that police, Steele's office said that the teen refused officers' orders to drop the weapons and a stun gun was used in an attempt to disarm the teenager.

Instead, Steele's office claims the teen charged at officers and an officer of the Upper Perkiomen Township Police Department discharged his firearm, striking the teen.

Officers attempted to provide lifesaving aid, however, the statement from Steele's office said the teenager was pronounced at the scene at about 12:05 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation and Steele's office declined to provide further identifying information on the man who died or the officer that fired the deadly shot.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.