Montco DA: Man shot, killed by police after charging at officers with hatchet, machete

Editor's Note: This story initially claimed a teen was killed by police. However, police have provided new information to note that officers instead killed a 55-year-old man. The story has been updated.

Police in Montgomery County shot and killed a man who had barricaded himself in an East Greenville home and charged at officers while he was armed with a machete and a hatchet, officials said.

According to a statement released Sunday from Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, the incident happened at about 8:08 p.m. on Saturday when police responded to a home along the 100 block of Cherry Street in East Greenville after an 18-year-old female called 911 to report a physical assault.

At the home, Steele's office said in a statement, officers found a 55-year-old man who had barricaded himself in the basement and was, allegedly threatening to hurt members of law enforcement.

Additional police agencies became involved and, the statement from Steele's office said that "numerous attempts to negotiate" with the man were made by officials.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

However, Steele's office said in a statement that as of about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers breached the basement door to find the man armed with a machete and hatchet.

At that police, Steele's office said that the man refused officers' orders to drop the weapons, and a stun gun was used in an attempt to disarm the man.

Instead, Steele's office said the man charged at officers and an officer of the Upper Perkiomen Township Police Department discharged his firearm, striking the man.

Officers attempted to provide lifesaving aid, however, the statement from Steele's office said the man was pronounced at the scene at about 12:05 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation and Steele's office declined to provide further identifying information on the man who died or the officer that fired the deadly shot.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.