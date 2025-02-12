Montco DA: County court workers stole money meant for traffic violations

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Wednesday announced charges against two county court workers who, allegedly, stole funds that were submitted to the court in order to pay for traffic and parking violations.

According to Steele's office, Lisa Anne Shopa, 58, of Havertown, and Patricia Althouse, 54, of Ardmore, have been charged with a number of offenses, including receiving stolen property, tampering with official records and other crimes.

These charges were handed down after, officials said, a review of finances at Magisterial District Court 38-1-07 in Narberth allegedly found the court's office manager, Shopa, was stealing money that had been submitted to the court in order to pay traffic fines and parking violations.

Steele's office claimed that Shopa and Althouse, the court’s traffic clerk, conspired to intentionally take about $7,500 by marking violations in the court's system as "withdrawn" and then, allegedly, pocketing the collected fine money.

“The significant theft and tampering with official court records by these defendants is egregious and undermines the integrity of the judicial system. We take these crimes very seriously,” said Steele in a statement. “By altering the court record and stealing these fine monies, the defendants were also depriving governmental agencies of much-needed funds—for instance, monies that help car crash victims suffering from catastrophic injuries or the Emergency Medical Services Operating Fund—and impacted PennDOT and its ability to suspend driving privileges or otherwise carry out required penalties.”

According to Steele's office, an investigation found issues with records regarding parking and traffic-related offenses from Jan. 1, 2024 through Oct. 31, 2024.

Only a judge or a member of law enforcement with a judge’s approval are allowed to withdraw charges in the court system, Steele's office noted.

Court staff members allegedly told police that Shopa had issued a directive that all cash fines would be issued a hand-written receipt, even though the court had an established procedure that required computer receipts to be issued.

Steele's office said that court administrators in the county are working to correct errors in dockets that were allegedly caused through Shopa and Althouse's actions.

Officials said Shopa was arrested on Dec. 23, 2024 and had a preliminary hearing on Jan. 23, 2025.

Althouse, Steele's office said, was charged on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, and turned herself in to police on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 27, 2025, according to law enforcement officials.