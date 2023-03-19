Montco Cemetery Shooting Leaves Philly Man Dead

A 29-year-old Philadelphia man -- who was celebrating a memorial birthday at the grave of a friend who died ten years ago -- was killed in a Montgomery County cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin R. Steele and Horsham Police Chief, Scott Fida, announced an investigation into a shooting that left Daniel Elijah Hawkins of Philadelphia dead and another man seriously injured.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, when police in Horsham responded to Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler after a report of shots being fired.

Responding officers found Hawkins dead and and another man -- Arian Davis, 33, also of Philadelphia -- seriously injured.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said that the incident occurred during a birthday party at the grave of Tyrek Fairel, who was killed in a Norristown shooting in 2013. According to investigators, at some point during this celebration, gunfire broke out within the group, killing Hawkins and injuring Davis.

Davis was transported to a local hospital and, police said he had injuries in his jaw, hand and leg.

Investigators said that, during this incident, officials believe, more than 30 shots had been fired.

Law enforcement officials have not announced any arrests in relation to the shooting, nor have they said if any weapons were recovered following the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.