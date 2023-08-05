Montco. boy advances to the final round in national mullet competition

It's all business in the front, party in the back and a lot of hair gel for this Pennsylvania kid.

A 6-year-old boy from Montgomery County has advanced to the next round in the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

Rory Ehrlich, of West Pottsgrove Township, is a contestant in the kid's division of the competition after beating out hundreds of contestants and is now in the top 25, placing in 20th place.

Rory's mother Airen Ehrlich said that a year ago when he visited the barbershop he asked for the mullet hairstyle and stuck with it ever since.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Each person in the competition is asked to name their mullet and Rory calls his "Cheeder Wiz" after his favorite way to order his cheesesteak.

All who vote for their favorite mullet can donate any amount of their choice and it's all for an important cause.

The funds raised from the contest support former NFL star Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors, an organization that helps build accessible, and mortgage-free homes for critically injured U.S. Military Veterans.

So far, Rory's mullet has raised over $1,000 through all of the votes and the cause behind the contest hits close to home for his family because his father is a retired Air Force Veteran.

The final round for voting will be on mulletchamp.com and will take place August 7-11. The winner of the competition takes home a cash prize and receives a USA Mullet Championship trophy.

Rory told NBC10 if he wins he wants to buy his sister an alpaca for the family farm.