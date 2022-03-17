What to Know The Montgomery County District Attorney's office has revealed details about a shootout at the Meadows condo complex in Mont Clare early Wednesday.

David Naumenko, 62, faces attempted murder and other charges for allegedly firing on officers from the Upper Providence and Limerick police departments.

"This defendant began firing at the first arriving officer almost immediately and then continued firing multiple rounds, endangering the lives of not only the officers but many others who live in the area," Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said.

A day after authorities in Montgomery County said that a heavily-armed man having a mental health episode exchanged gunfire with police in the parking lot of a condo complex, the man faces attempted murder charges.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office revealed details Thursday about the county detectives' investigation into the incident that played out in the Meadows complex parking lot near Norwood Street and Meadowview Lane, in Mont Clare in Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania, early Wednesday.

Detectives interviewed the people involved, reviewed audio and looked at body-worn and dashcam police video to determine the following series of events:

A family member of David Naumenko called 911 just before 3 a.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele's office said in a news release.

"The caller reported that Naumenko was having a mental breakdown, 'has guns' and was leaving their residence, but he was 'harmless,'" the DA's office said.

An Upper Providence Township police officer arrived to find Naumenko and his wife on the passenger side of his white Silverado pickup truck, authorities said.

The DA's office said "the officer exited his marked police vehicle with its lights activated and approached on foot, calling to Naumenko, 'What’s going on?' The officer continued to approach the truck saying, 'You all right?'"

The officer started to duck for cover after he saw Naumenko lean into the vehicle, authorities said. Naumenko then quickly stood up and began firing multiple times at the officer.

It only took nine seconds from when the officer said "What's going on?" to the first shot being fired, the DA's office said.

A bullet grazed the back of the officer's uniform, causing a slash in his shirt. The cord to the officer's police radio was also severed, leaving it nonfunctional, authorities said.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Naumenko continued to fire as he drove off in his pickup truck, exchanging gunfire with the officer.

A second Upper Providence police officer arrived and came under fire while still in his patrol car, the DA's office said. The officer "heard bullets whistling past him, and he could see muzzle flashes from the driver's side of the truck," according to a criminal complaint.

That officer then exchanged gunfire with Naumenko.

That officer got out of his patrol car and found cover while calling for backup. Naumenko's wife followed the officer's command to get out of the truck and come toward him, authorities said.

Naumenko crashed his truck into another pickup, which spun around and hit two other parked vehicles, investigators said. Despite the pickup being badly damaged, Naumenko continued driving it for several hundred feet.

He then hopped out of the truck and continued to fire at the two Upper Providence police officers.

A Limerick Township police corporal arrived on the scene and got onto the second floor of a nearby home. The officer came under fire at the window. Then, the gunman stopped to reload.

"The Limerick officer was able to sight him and took one shot, hitting Naumenko in the upper right arm, causing him to fall to the ground," the DA's office said.

The injured man didn't respond to Montgomery County SWAT officers, who eventually took him into custody. Naumenko was then rushed to Paoli Hospital for treatment, investigators said.

"Police officers are called to help day in and day out and never know what situation they will encounter upon arrival," Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said. "This defendant began firing at the first arriving officer almost immediately and then continued firing multiple rounds, endangering the lives of not only the officers but many others who live in the area."

"Thankfully, the Upper Providence and Limerick police officers are well trained, and they reacted quickly and courageously at every point in this incident. Most importantly, every officer came out of this incident uninjured and were able to go home to their families, and the defendant is also alive, suffering only an arm injury."

When NBC10 got close to the scene, a damaged white pickup could be seen with bullet holes in the windshield. Police tape also blocked off part of the parking lot area as authorities investigated.

There’s at least 57 evidence markers out here.



Including one near a gun.



Police say the family reported the man was putting weapons in his truck before the confrontation and shooting.



Investigators marked off at least 57 pieces of evidence, including a gun on the ground.

Police said they found a Glock handgun that had been emptied during a search of the suspect's truck. Inside the pickup they also found a rifle, another handgun and ammo. In the truck bed they found more firearms.

A search of Naumenko's home turned up a loaded shotgun, a sawed off shotgun and drug paraphernalia, investigators said.

A state police check found that Naumenko has eight firearms registered in his name, according to a criminal complaint.

"Some of the firearms were legally registered to Naumenko; others came back as 'no record found,'" the DA's office said. "Naumenko does not have a permit to carry firearms."

A judge arraigned Naumenko on 28 counts -- including two counts of first-degree attempted murder -- Thursday morning. He was held in county jail on $2 million bail.

Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.