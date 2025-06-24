As law enforcement at the Jersey Shore and elsewhere seek to crackdown on unruly and dangerous crowds, Monroe Township police are hoping their security plan for the annual Our Lady of Peace carnival sets a new standard.

The carnival will be welcoming guests until Saturday, June 28, but police there are warning that they will not allow crowds like the ones that formed at Seaside Heights over Memorial Day weekend, which led to dozens of arrests and three stabbings.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The state of New Jersey even signed a "Public Brawl Law" in June to prevent similar chaotic incidents from happening in the future.

And, Seaside Heights has not been the only town in the Garden State impacted by unruly crowds. Gloucester Township Day this year was postponed indefinitely due to disturbing social media posts.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

However, officials in Monroe Township want people to know they are making the carnival secure. A fence has been put around the carnival, with two entrances, and masks, hoodies and backpacks are strictly prohibited.

"We just want everyone to come and have a good time, like we had for years," said Monroe Township Police Chief John McBride. "This sudden thing where we had flash groups coming and starting trouble, it's just not going to fly here."

Large groups of juveniles also must be accompanied by an adult, officials said.

"My hope is people come and attend and enjoy," said Father Sanjai Devis. "And, people are safe and secure."

The local police's efforts were appreciated by those who came out for the carnival Monday night, with residents saying they appreciate the safety for themselves and their kids.

"It's just easier to have a family centered event without having people who are just wandering," said Rob, a Monroe Township resident.

The carnival is open until June 28 and is free of charge for adults over 18 years old, or kids under 60 inches.