Five people were arrested and three dogs were confiscated early on Saturday morning in North Philadelphia after a chain of events that left a man hurt when he was robbed at gunpoint and a baseball bat, according to police.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department said they were called to the 4800 block of B Street just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 15 for a report of an armed robbery.

When they got to the scene, that found that a man had money stolen from him by suspects who were carrying a gun and a baseball bat, police said. The group of suspects also had dogs with them that attacked the victim.

The suspects and their dogs fled the scene and went into a house nearby, officials said. Police declared the situation as a barricade just before 8:30 a.m.

Eventually, police said they were able to arrest three men and two women as well as recover one gun.

Three dogs were taken to the Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Agency, police said. The barricade was declared over just after 9 a.m.

The man suffered injuries to his head and lower extremities, police explained. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Officials are still investigating this incident and urge anyone who know anything about it to please call the Philadelphia Police Department right away.