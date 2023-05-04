Mom of 3-Year-Old Who Was Shot Accused of Lying to Police

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was shot in the face over the weekend now faces charges after she allegedly lied to police about the incident.

Laylaah Muhammad, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, unsworn falsifying, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and false reports.

Muhammad had initially told police she was carrying her 3-year-old son and walking along the 1500 block of South Taney Street at 5:08 p.m. in Philadelphia on Sunday when she heard at least two gunshots, investigators said. She told investigators she looked down and realized her son had been shot once in the cheek, according to police.

Muhammad also allegedly told police she spotted two men dressed in dark clothing running away from the scene.

Meeka Outlaw told NBC10 she was taking groceries out of her car when she spotted Muhammad in a panic as she held her injured son along the 1500 block of Taney Street.

"She was like, 'the baby wasn't breathing.' He was crying," Outlaw said. "I was too scared to look over at him."

Outlaw called 911 and drove Muhammad and her son to a firehouse on Grays Ferry Avenue.

"I knew I didn't have enough gas to make it over to Children's Hospital," Outlaw said. "I knew the fire station was over here and I knew the best bet would be to get him to this fire station."

Medics then took the boy from the firehouse to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition.

On Monday, investigators revealed they had reason to believe the shooting occurred at a property along Taney Street rather than on the sidewalk.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner later stated that Muhammad was not honest with police about what happened and that charges would be filed against her.

"We expect the mother of the three-year-old to be charged with a number of charges," Krasner said. "They will include endangering the welfare of a child. They will also include the charge of conspiracy and a number of other charges that, basically relate to criminally misinforming law enforcement, to criminally not telling the truth to law enforcement."

While Muhammad is now in custody and charged, investigators have not yet revealed any additional details on the shooting or who they believe is responsible.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.