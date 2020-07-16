A Montgomery County woman was arrested after her baby ingested methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to investigators.

Erika Sinnott of Upper Merion Township was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of narcotics and other related offenses.

On July 5 around 7:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a cardiac arrest of an infant with CPR in progress at a home in the Swedesburg section of Upper Merion Township.

When they arrived they found an unresponsive 11-month-old child having difficulty breathing. The baby began breathing normally after medics used Narcan. The child was taken to Bryn Mawr Hospital and then transferred to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children for further treatment.

Police determined there were drugs inside the home at the time of the incident and the child was found to have methamphetamine and fentanyl in its system. The baby recovered after further treatment and is now in the safe care of family members.

Sinnott was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post $50,000 cash bail.