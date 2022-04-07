Mom and 5-Year-Old Son Struck by Gunfire While in Bed

A mother and her 5-year-old son are recovering after they were both shot while lying in bed inside a Philadelphia home Thursday night.

The 28-year-old woman and her son were inside a home along the 1800 block of East Venango Street at 8:36 p.m. when a gunman outside opened fire.

Bullets went through the home. The woman was shot once in the right thigh while the boy was shot once in the left forearm.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital while her son was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital. They are both in stable condition.

A neighbor’s home was also struck by gunfire though no one inside that house was hit.

Police said they found at least 21 shell casings at the crime scene. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not yet revealed whether or not the boy and his mother were the gunman’s intended targets.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.