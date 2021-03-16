A masked man threw a Molotov cocktail at a North Philadelphia day care Tuesday morning, breaking the front glass of the business.

Police cars and other emergency vehicles could be seen outside the day care along Germantown Avenue near Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Just 30 minutes earlier, a man tossed the incendiary device at the day care, causing the front window to break, Philadelphia police say.

The fire remained outside the business, police said.

Police saying they arrested someone in what they’re calling an arson.



Say someone tossed a Molotov cocktail through the window of this daycare around 9am.



No kids inside

Broken glass could be seen on the taped off sidewalk outside of Childrens Positive Palace Too. The fire marshal on the scene declared the incident an arson.

Luckily, no children were inside at the time and no one was hurt, investigators said.

After throwing the Molotov cocktail, the masked man got into the passenger seat of a white Toyota that fled the scene, police said.

Officers caught up the suspect about one mile away at North 2nd Street and Allegheny Avenue, police said. The driver of the Toyota was nowhere to be found.

Police said charges against the suspect were pending Tuesday morning.

NBC10 has attempted to reach the day care's director for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.