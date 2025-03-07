Philadelphia

Mitchell & Ness moving flagship store to larger space in Center City Philadelphia

Mitchell & Ness is moving its flagship store across Center City to the old Brooks Brothers storefront

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

An iconic Philadelphia-based sports apparel company is entering a new chapter in the brand's 120-year history.

Mitchell & Ness -- known for its vintage sports gear -- is moving its flagship store across Center City to the old Brooks Brothers storefront at 1513 Walnut Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A spokesperson shared with NBC10 that the new space is more than quadruple the size of the former flagship store and will allow the brand to celebrate its history and connection to the city.

The new flagship location is expected to open later this year.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Philadelphia Feb 21

Philadelphia's fashion scene just better, Aritzia has arrived in Center City

Center City Philadelphia Mar 6

Nike bringing ‘World of Flight' store to Center City Philadelphia

Mitchell & Ness has also moved its east coast headquarters to a new space in Philadelphia, located at 1717 Arch Street inside Three Logan Square, the spokesperson adds.

Founded in Philadelphia in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness as a sporting goods company, Mitchell & Ness has been a leading provider of high-quality vintage and lifestyle sports apparel.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCenter CityRetailCenter City Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us