Mitchell & Ness moving flagship store to larger space in Center City Philadelphia

An iconic Philadelphia-based sports apparel company is entering a new chapter in the brand's 120-year history.

Mitchell & Ness -- known for its vintage sports gear -- is moving its flagship store across Center City to the old Brooks Brothers storefront at 1513 Walnut Street.

A spokesperson shared with NBC10 that the new space is more than quadruple the size of the former flagship store and will allow the brand to celebrate its history and connection to the city.

The new flagship location is expected to open later this year.

Mitchell & Ness has also moved its east coast headquarters to a new space in Philadelphia, located at 1717 Arch Street inside Three Logan Square, the spokesperson adds.

Founded in Philadelphia in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness as a sporting goods company, Mitchell & Ness has been a leading provider of high-quality vintage and lifestyle sports apparel.