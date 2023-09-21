A child sex assault suspect who escaped a Missouri prison in June was captured in Chester County, Pennsylvania, officials confirmed with NBC10.

Mario Che-Tiul, 34, was captured in Avondale around 1:30 p.m. Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Chester County Criminal Investigation Division, according to investigators.

Che-Tiul was being held in prison in Barry County, Missouri, on child sex assault charges. He was one of seven inmates who escaped custody back on June 1, investigators said. While six of the escapees were captured, Che-Tiul remained on the run for more than three months, according to officials.

After his capture on Thursday, U.S. Marshals took Che-Tiul to the Chester County Prison for processing and will eventually return him to Missouri.

The Chester County Prison is the same facility that convicted murderer Danilo Cavalcante escaped from, leading to a manhunt that lasted two weeks before he was captured.