Police are searching for a missing Bucks County woman.

Amelia Lubanzadio, 32, was last seen on West Main Street in Richland Township, Pennsylvania, at 2:27 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2025.

Lubanzadio was last seen wearing a white coat, orange pants and a bonnet. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 215-470-4833.

Amelia Lubanzadio