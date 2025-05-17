Search continues for Wendy Eaton 50 years after she vanished from Delaware County

It's been exactly 50 years since 15-year-old Wendy Eaton vanished while walking in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Despite decades without answers, her family and police continue to seek answers.

On a warm and sunny Saturday back on May 17, 1975, Wendy, a sophomore at Penncrest High School, decided to take a walk into town. She left her home in Media on Moccasin Trail and headed toward Indian Lane.

Wendy never made it into downtown Media and went missing that day. Pennsylvania State Police said she was last seen at around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Indian Lane and Media Station Road in Middletown Township, only a few blocks from her home.

Police said she had stayed home that day while her family went golfing, planning to walk into town to buy a birthday present and a card for her older brother.

At the time of her disappearance, police said Wendy was wearing a yellow sleeveless terrycloth blouse, cutoff denim shorts, and white sneakers with a blue stripe. She may have been wearing gold-rimmed eyeglasses and possibly a class ring with a red stone.

According to police, Wendy is deaf in her right ear, has pierced ears, and is left-handed.

Wendy's family described her as a good student, musically talented, and active in church and scouting. They emphasized that she would never have missed her church choir rehearsal scheduled for that evening.

Her disappearance was classified as a missing persons case for decades, until 2021, when police revealed to NBC10 they were then investigating it as a homicide.

That same year, SkyForce10 captured exclusive video of police digging for clues at a home on Indian Lane.

It was 46 years ago when Wendy Eaton of Media, Delaware County disappeared. Now, investigators are calling the case a homicide and are digging for evidence in the woods behind a house close to where she was last seen.

Pennsylvania State Police have remained committed to finding answers for Wendy's family and the community.

"Public assistance is vital in advancing cold case investigations like Wendy Eaton’s disappearance. Over time, new information, eyewitness accounts, or details that may have been overlooked can emerge, helping to break through investigative dead ends. Community involvement encourages witnesses to come forward and provides law enforcement with fresh leads that can reignite the search for answers," State police wrote in a news release."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared an age progression photo of Wendy showing what she might look like today.

If you have any information regarding Wendy Eaton’s disappearance, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 215-452-5216.