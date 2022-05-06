Missing South Philly Man Found Dead by Kids

A South Philadelphia man who had gone missing was found dead by a couple of kids this week, police said.

The kids found 25-year-old Francis Decero lying in some bushes on Douglas Street on Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Eric McLaurin said. They flagged down police officers, who went to the area and found Decero’s body, which had signs of trauma, McLaurin said.

Medics pronounced Decero dead at 4:01 p.m., he added.

Decero had been missing from his home on the 1100 block of Tree Street since the night of April 26, McLaurin said. His family located his car parked on the 2800 block of South 13th Street, McLaurin said.

Police have not made any arrests as they continue to investigate the death.