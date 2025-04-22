Officials search for missing Princeton University student

Officials are searching for a Princeton University student who went missing in Princeton, New Jersey, over the weekend.

Lauren Blackburn, 23, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in the area of the Firestone Library on Princeton’s campus. He was wearing blue jeans that were torn at the knees, a yellow t-shirt, a black, zippered hooded sweatshirt, and blue, flat bottom shoes when he went missing.

SkyForce10 was over Lake Carnegie near Princeton’s campus early Tuesday afternoon as crews searched for Blackburn.

Blackburn stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.