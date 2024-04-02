A young Philadelphia man who went missing last month was found dead in the Schuylkill River, his father confirmed with NBC10 on Tuesday.

Ausar Scott-Thomas, 21, and his friend, 18-year-old Quadir Diaz, aka “Quaddy,” were both reported missing back on March 7, 2024.

On March 14, Philadelphia Police began searching the Schuylkill River off of 5099 Ridge Avenue near Kelly Drive for a report of two bodies found in the water as friends and family searched for Scott-Thomas and Diaz. They were unable to find them at the time, however.

Then, on Sunday, March 31, at 3:38 p.m., Philadelphia police discovered the body of a man in the Schuylkill River off of the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street. The man was pronounced dead by medics that day at 5:10 p.m. A preliminary assessment didn’t indicate any signs of trauma or physical wounds, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

While police have not released the victim’s identity, Ausar Scott-Thomas' father identified the man as his son. Quadir Diaz remains missing.

You can watch our interview with Thomas’ father tonight on NBC10 News at 11.