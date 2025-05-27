The Philadelphia Police Department is hosting an event at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday aimed at helping loved ones of missing people in the city.

The event is being held in the Red Zone Suites at the Linc between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 28.

Emotional support services will be available. Friends and family members can talk about their missing person's case and can bring pictures, medical records and provide DNA samples.

According to the flyer for the event, investigators with the police department as well as the Medical Examiner's Office will be in attendance.

The event is free and parking will be free in the "K" lot.

Registration is not necessary, but if you'd like to sign up, click here.