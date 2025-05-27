Philadelphia

Free event at the Linc for Philadelphia Missing Persons Day happening Wednesday

Friends and family of missing people in Philadelphia will have the chance to provide pictures, medical records and DNA samples to help their case on Wednesday, May 28.

By Emily Rose Grassi

The Philadelphia Police Department is hosting an event at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday aimed at helping loved ones of missing people in the city.

The event is being held in the Red Zone Suites at the Linc between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 28.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Emotional support services will be available. Friends and family members can talk about their missing person's case and can bring pictures, medical records and provide DNA samples.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to the flyer for the event, investigators with the police department as well as the Medical Examiner's Office will be in attendance.

The event is free and parking will be free in the "K" lot.

Registration is not necessary, but if you'd like to sign up, click here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us