Missing elderly woman found dead after walking out of senior living center in Lower Merion Twp.

84-year-old Nadine Beech was unfortunately found dead after missing since Monday morning in Bryn Mawr

By Kaleah Mcilwain

An elderly woman who went missing from her senior living center in Lower Merion Township was found dead in Bryn Mawr Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, 84-year-old Nadine Beech was reported missing after the staff at the care facility realized she didn’t show up for lunch. Surveillance video showed her leaving the property.

Police in Lower Merion were concerned for her safety due to the dangerous heat and her mental state.

Detective Sergeant Michael Keenan said that Beech may have been experiencing confusion or cognitive decline.

Officials don’t know why she walked out the facility but say she wasn’t thrilled about being admitted to the care facility a week and a half ago.

"She was free to come and go. She was assessed on admission and with information provided by the family, there was no risk of this type of behavior," Tom Garvin, president of Waverly Heights, said.

When she left the facility, she had no cellphone or money, and she didn't know the area.

"We actually just did a drill about three weeks ago on a missing resident. We put that protocol into effect immediately when we realized that she was missing... After a thorough search of the area by at least 50 or 60 staff members, we immediately notified the Lower Marion Police," Garvin said.

Officials did a large-scale search of the area that included drones, choppers, ATVs and K9s.

“We are deeply saddened by Mrs. Beech’s passing and extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family," Garvin said. "Waverly Heights has never experienced a loss like this. While we regularly train our staff for such an event, we can never fully be prepared for the emotional impact that such an occurrence has on our community. The safety and security of our residents remains – and will always be – our highest priority.”

