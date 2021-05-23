Missing Delco Boy Found Safe, 3 Questioned in Disappearance

Police detained and were questioning three people in connection with the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy from Delaware County.

The 10-year-old, who has a learning disability and vanished after leaving his Folcroft home around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, was found unharmed around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Southwest Philadelphia, Folcroft Borough Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Eiserman said.

His grandmother, who is his legal guardian, met him at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where doctors were checking on the boy, Eiserman said.

“He’s very happy to be back with his grandmother,” the deputy chief added.

Police initially said the child was possibly seen getting inside a vehicle before going missing, but Eiserman said the investigation was ongoing.