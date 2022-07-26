Boy, 12, Goes Missing in Berks County

An endangered Berks County child is missing on Tuesday after last being seen on Orchard Place in North Heidelberg Township, Berks County, Monday night.
Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing child alert for Ethan Cronin after he went missing from Bernville on Monday.
Ethan, who is 12, was last seen around 8 p.m., state police said in a "Missing Endangered Person Advisory." Ethan stands around 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs around 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said they suspect Ethan may be at risk of harm or injured and are asking the public for help.
Anyone with information on Ethan's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police by calling 911 or PSP Reading at 610-621-8630.