Boy, 10, Found Safe After Going Missing From Delaware Community

What to Know Shamar "Bubba" Davis was found safe days after going missing from the New Castle Crossings community in New Castle, Delaware, on Friday.

His family searched for Shamar after he didn't return home and then reported him missing Sunday.

Shamar was found with a friend Monday.

Shamar Davis returned to his Delaware home Monday after going missing last week.

Breaking: 10 year old New Castle boy who was reported missing last night has been found safe. @NBCPhiladelphia — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) February 17, 2020

Shamar was found with a friend Monday, New Castle County police said.

He was reunited with his family and could be seen returning home Monday afternoon. Police didn't reveal other details.

Earlier, police asked for the public's help as they searched Monday for Shamar, who went missing from his home at the New Castle Crossings community in New Castle on Valentine's Day.

Police were called to the home around 9 p.m. Sunday and put out the Gold Alert early Monday morning.

Shamar, who goes by the nickname "Bubba" and is known to play outside with kids in the neighborhood, was last seen by parents in the neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Shamar's mother Shanyece Moses was hopeful her son would be found safe.

"He's absent-minded, he wouldn't think to keep track of time," she said through tears Monday. "Why wouldn't he come home?"

"Shamar please come home," Moses pleaded before breaking down crying.

Her plea was answered Monday afternoon after family and neighbors searched for "Bubba" through the weekend.

"I was literally combing the whole neighborhood," Shamar's stepfather Kareem McDonald said Monday morning.

Police also canvassed the Evergreen Apartments complex door to door during the search.

EDITOR'S NOTE (11:32 a.m., Feb. 17, 2020): The spelling of the street where the boy lives was misspelled initially by police. Police also initially gave another last name for the boy.