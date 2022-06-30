‘Endangered' 1-Year-Old Girl Missing From Philadelphia, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia police searched overnight for a missing 1-year-old last seen with a man on Wednesday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police put out a "Missing Endangered Person Advisory" for Amira Jarmon late Wednesday night. She was last seen with 32-year-old Hakeem Jarmon on East Sharpnack Street in Philadelphia around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Philadelphia PD is searching for Amira Jarmon. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/HC9JcQm2sP — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 30, 2022

"Police believe Amira and Hakeem Jarmon may be at special risk of harm or injury," state police said.

Amira was wearing a pink T-shirt and diaper when she was last seen, police said. Jarmon -- who is 5-foot-6 tall -- was wearing a white T-shirt, gray joggers and no shoes at the time. They both have brown hair and brown eyes.

Police didn't reveal the relationship between the two missing people.

No further details on the incident was released.

State police police urged anyone with information or who spots the duo to call 911.