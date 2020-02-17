‘Shamar Please Come Home’: Boy, 10, Goes Missing From Delaware Community

What to Know Shamar "Bubba" Davis was last seen in the New Castle Crossings community in New Castle, Delaware, on Friday.

His family searched for Shamar after he didn't return home and then reported him missing Sunday.

Shamar stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown eyes.

Police in Delaware are asking the public for help as they search for a 10-year-old boy missing since Valentine's Day.

Shamar Davis was last seen by his mother Friday morning at their Carvel Avenue home at the New Castle Crossings community in New Castle, New Castle County Police said. The boy is known by the nickname "Bubba."

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE CROSSINGS JUVENILEThe New Castle County Division of Police is currently... Posted by New Castle County Police on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Police were called to the home around 9 p.m. Sunday and put out the Gold Alert early Monday morning.

Shamar, who is known to play outside with kids in the neighborhood, was last seen by parents in the neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Shamar stands around 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown eyes. He was wearing a brown jacket with white collar, black Nike sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers when he was last seen.

Photo supplied by New Castle County police

He is not known to run away and doesn't have any medical issues, his family and police said Monday.

Shamar's mother Shanyece Moses last saw her son Friday morning. She says she is hoping her son is at someone else's house and just lost track of time.

"He's absent-minded, he wouldn't think to keep track of time," she said through tears Monday. "Why wouldn't he come home?"

"Shamar please come home," Moses pleaded before breaking down crying.

The family and neighbors searched for "Bubba" through the weekend.

"I was literally combing the whole neighborhood," Shamar's stepfather Kareem McDonald said Monday morning.

Police are canvassing the Evergreen Apartments complex door to door and plan to expand the search area as needed.

Police asked anyone with information, or who spots Shamar to call police at (302) 573-2800. You can also submit a tip online and send an anonymous text to 847411 with NCCDE in the text field.

EDITOR'S NOTE (11:32 a.m., Feb. 17, 2020): The spelling of the street where the boy lives, Carvel Street, was misspelled initially by police. Police also initially gave another last name for the boy.