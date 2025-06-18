Mines Spung Wildfire in Burlington County 90% contained after burning 6,400 acres

The Mines Spung Wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey, is almost contained after burning thousands of acres, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Officials said that as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, the crews have achieved 90% containment of the 6,400-acre wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest, in Shamong Township.

The fire was initially spotted by a private aircraft flying in the area in the early morning hours of Friday, June 13, officials shared.

Officials said crews will remain on the scene for the next several days to continue improving containment lines and addressing areas of concern.

Smoke is expected to remain present until significant rain falls over the fire area, officials said.

The Batona Trail is still closed between Carranza Road and Quaker Bridge Road, and the Batsto River is closed from Hampton Road to Quaker Bridge Road.

Officials said five structures are still threatened.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service shared that they may not provide another update regarding this wildfire unless more significant developments occur.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.