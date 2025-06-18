New Jersey

Mines Spung Wildfire in Burlington County 90% contained after burning 6,400 acres

Smoke is expected to remain present until significant rain falls over the fire area, officials said.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Mines Spung Wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey, is almost contained after burning thousands of acres, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Officials said that as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, the crews have achieved 90% containment of the 6,400-acre wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest, in Shamong Township.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The fire was initially spotted by a private aircraft flying in the area in the early morning hours of Friday, June 13, officials shared.

Officials said crews will remain on the scene for the next several days to continue improving containment lines and addressing areas of concern.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Smoke is expected to remain present until significant rain falls over the fire area, officials said.

The Batona Trail is still closed between Carranza Road and Quaker Bridge Road, and the Batsto River is closed from Hampton Road to Quaker Bridge Road.

Officials said five structures are still threatened.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather Jun 9

Your daily NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast from Bill Henley

Montgomery County 3 hours ago

Netflix House to bring streaming to life in King of Prussia

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service shared that they may not provide another update regarding this wildfire unless more significant developments occur.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBurlington County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us