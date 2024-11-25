Miles Teller lookalike wins his first cheesesteak during Philly contest

When Henry Luce learned about the Miles Teller lookalike contest in Philadelphia, he knew he couldn’t pass it up.

“I feel like there would’ve been so many people so mad at me if I didn’t,” he said. “I feel like I had to.”

The native of Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, told NBC10 he’s been constantly told he looks like Teller, the popular actor who was born in Downingtown and regularly reps Philly sports teams.

“It’s constant,” Luce said. “It gets a little annoying but honestly, he’s a great guy to look like so I don’t mind it one bit.”

Luce gathered with other Teller lookalikes for the competition on Sunday in Rittenhouse Square. Despite some stiff competition, Luce emerged victorious and earned the winning prize of a cheesesteak from Angelo’s Pizzeria. Things got a bit awkward as he gave his speech, however.

“I’ve never had a cheesesteak. I’m excited to try it,” Luce said, sparking confusion and shock from the crowd. “Yeah, I’m sorry, I’ve never had it.”

Luce wisely waited until after winning the contest before making the shocking admission.

“I’m glad I saved that until the end,” Luce said.

Celebrity lookalike contests have been a popular trend as of late. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports a Jalen Hurts lookalike competition is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Washington Square Park in Philly.