Man found guilty of murdering Temple University officer

A man was found guilty of murdering a Temple University police officer more than two years ago.

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, a jury found Miles Pfeffer, 20, guilty of all first-degree murder charges in the February 2023 slaying of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

In their closing statements on Wednesday, prosecutors described Pfeffer's actions on the night of Feb. 18, 2023, as an execution.

Yet, in his defense, attorneys for Pfeffer attempted to paint the situation differently, claiming he acted out of fear when he fired six shots into Fitzgerald, including shooting the 31-year-old officer when he was laying motionless on the ground.

While law enforcement officials had video that shows Pfeffer shooting Fitzgerald -- which his younger brother told police he recognized Miles in -- as well as video that shows a carjacking that followed, Pfeffer's defense attorney Francis Carmen argued that prosecutors "have not met [the burden of proof] in the charges of first-degree murder."

While Pfeffer's defense didn't dispute that he pulled the trigger nor did they contest Pfeffer's involvement in a carjacking after the killing, they argued that their client didn't deliberately kill Fitzgerald.

Pfeffer's defense argued that he reacted out of fear when he saw Fitzgerald's patrol car after he, his brother Dean and a friend of theirs exited a convenience store that evening.

But, Assistant District Attorney Bob Wayneright disputed that claim.

"He knows what he did. He flees," said Wayneright, pointing out that Pfeffer crashed the carjacked vehicle not far from his father's house in Strawberry Mansion. "There's damage to the car not far from the scene."

Also, on Wednesday, prior to closing arguments, a medical examiner testified before the court, showing autopsy images of the bullet wounds that Fitzgerald -- who was posthumously promoted to sergeant -- suffered on the night he died.

Throughout the trial, the jury was presented with the video evidence of the shooting and carjacking, as well as images of the three teens at a store near where the deadly shooting occurred.

In all footage from that evening, prosecutors pointed out, Pfeffer could be seen wearing a green bag, the same bag that, a witness testified, was found in Pfeffer's room at his parent's Bucks County home by police.

Prosecutors also said that Pfeffer's DNA was recovered from the vehicle that he is alleged to have carjacked shortly after the shooting.

Jury deliberations began Wednesday afternoon and they reached a verdict around 4 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.