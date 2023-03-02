Potholes -- no driver likes them. But, this mild weather we've been experiencing could be helping you see fewer of them.

PennDOT tells NBC10 the mild winter means the agency can fix potholes earlier than a normal season and they have more money to do it.

“We are a good month and a half ahead, so we’re hoping that's going to be good for the rest of the spring and summer," PennDOT spokesperson Robyn Briggs told NBC10.

PennDOT has already dispatched it pothole-fixing crews this week onto major highways in Philadelphia and the suburbs – including the Schuylkill Expressway, I-95, Route 422 and dozens of other roads.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to PennDOT, it budgeted $26 million for the winter season. It’s been milder with less snow and ice than normal. So far, PennDOT has only spent a little more than $9 million.

Since the first of the year, PennDOT has used more than 1,000 tons of asphalt to fix those rim busters on Commonwealth roads.

The agency said any remaining money will add to the budget for road maintenance, like shoulder work, crack sealing and fixing potholes.

“What’s good for us and for everyone is that they are able to use the more permanent material, so they don’t have to go back as often, and they are able to hit more areas," Briggs said.

Drivers said they are behind anything that will keep their cars away from the shop.

“Much, much happier, keep me going to work," said one driver.