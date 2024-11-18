US Rep. Mikie Sherrill announces run for NJ governor, joining crowded field

New Jersey Democratic U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey announced Monday she's running for governor, saying it's time to fix the state's economy and make it more affordable.

Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, joins a crowded field of Democrats vying to succeed Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, whose second term expires after next year’s election. Murphy is barred by term limits from running again.

In a video announcing her run, Sherrill introduced herself as a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and chopper pilot and leaned on her military experience.

“I learned early on: In a crisis, the worst thing you can do is freeze," she said. “You have to choose to lead, to follow, or get out of the way.”

She went on to say in the video that the state's economy needs to be fixed.

“Let’s make life more affordable for hardworking New Jerseyans, from health care to groceries to childcare,” she said. “These challenges aren’t new and it’s time to confront them head on.”

Sherrill has represented the 11th District, which includes parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, since her 2018 election during President-elect Donald Trump's first administration's midterm. Sherrill flipped the district from Republican control with former Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's retirement and has been reelected three times since.

Before getting elected to Congress, she was a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. She served in the Navy from 1994 to 2003.

Sherrill joins fellow Democratic U.S. House member Josh Gottheimer, who announced his run for governor last week.

Also seeking the Democratic nod are Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, teachers union president Sean Spiller and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Republicans are also lining up to run. Among them are state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli, former state Sen. Ed Durr and radio host Bill Spadea.

If Sherrill has to resign her House seat, state law calls for the governor to set a special election if the seat opens up 70 days before the election.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only states with races for governor next year.