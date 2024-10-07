Miguel Martinez-Valle

Miguel Martinez-Valle gets engaged! See the big moment at the Jersey Shore

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 reporter Miguel Martinez-Valle is now engaged to Ray Smeriglio

By Dan Stamm

A big congrats to NBC10's own Miguel Martinez-Valle on becoming engaged to get married.

Miguel's longtime partner Ray Smeriglio got down on one knee to propose while on the beach at the Jersey Shore over the weekend.

Miguel said yes, of course!

After the proposal, the newlyweds partied with friends and family -- including NBC10's Sheila Watko and Telemundo 62's Isabel Sanchez.

Congrats again.

This article tagged under:

Miguel Martinez-ValleJersey Shore
