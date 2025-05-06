Philly man accidentally exposes himself to teen boy in bathroom, police say

A man told police he accidentally exposed himself to a teen boy inside the bathroom of a Bucks County mall, mistakenly believing the teen was another man he had met on a dating app, according to the criminal complaint.

Warren Schaeffer, 40, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with indecent assault, forcible compulsion, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The investigation began on Saturday, May 3, 2025, around 5:10 p.m. A police officer responded to the JCPenney store at the Oxford Valley Mall in Middletown Township, Bucks County, for a sexual harassment complaint inside a men’s bathroom. When the officer arrived, he was met by a 15-year-old boy who said he went to the bathroom and walked into a private stall. As he was about to close the door, a man – later identified as Schaeffer – went to the stall behind him with his genitals exposed, according to the criminal complaint.

“The 15-year-old understandably panicked and fled. Reached out to security. Security contacted police,” Middletown Township Police Lieutenant Stephen Forman said.

Schaeffer was taken into custody. He told investigators he mistook the teen for another man he met on the anonymous dating app “Sniffles,” according to the criminal complaint. Schaeffer said he and the other man made arrangements to meet in the men’s bathroom for a sexual encounter, according to investigators.

“This individual was using this dating app that geo locates people and their phones to the proximity of where you’re at and then you can apparently connect with them,” Forman said. “It’s one that we weren’t familiar with.”

Schaeffer was taken into custody and is being held at the Bucks County Jail after failing to post $100,000 cash bail. Online court records don’t list any legal representation who could speak on his behalf.

Police told NBC10 Schaeffer works with the Philadelphia School District and his Facebook page lists his employment as the school district. A Philadelphia School District spokesperson told NBC10 they have an employee by the same name who works as a special education assistant. Police also said Schaeffer worked part-time at the Oxford Valley Mall JCPenney.

A JCPenney spokesperson said they are cooperating with the investigation.