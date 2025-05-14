Former Del. middle school principal pleads guilty to raping child for 4 years

A former middle school principal in Delaware has plead guilty to raping a child, according to a spokesperson with the state's Department of Justice.

Tasha Purnell, formerly known as Tasha Oliver, pled guilty to two counts of rape and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child on Monday, May 12.

"The sexual abuse of a child, in any case, is heinous,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “When that abuse comes from an adult, much less a person in a position of trust such as a principal or teacher whose entire purpose is to guide and protect children, it is absolutely unthinkable."

The incidents all happened between 2010 and 2014 while Purnell was working as a teacher at Stanton Middle School, officials said. She is accused of sexually assaulting the victim several times.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Purnell would later be principal of A.I. Middle School starting in 2020 until she was suspended, and then fired, in September of 2024, according to officials.

Purnell is expected to be sentenced in August, 2025.