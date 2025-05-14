Delaware

Former Del. middle school principal pleads guilty to raping child for 4 years

Tasha Purnell, formerly known as Tasha Oliver, pled guilty this week to raping a child several times between 2010 and 2014

By Emily Rose Grassi

A former middle school principal in Delaware has plead guilty to raping a child, according to a spokesperson with the state's Department of Justice.

Tasha Purnell, formerly known as Tasha Oliver, pled guilty to two counts of rape and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child on Monday, May 12.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The sexual abuse of a child, in any case, is heinous,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “When that abuse comes from an adult, much less a person in a position of trust such as a principal or teacher whose entire purpose is to guide and protect children, it is absolutely unthinkable."

The incidents all happened between 2010 and 2014 while Purnell was working as a teacher at Stanton Middle School, officials said. She is accused of sexually assaulting the victim several times.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Purnell would later be principal of A.I. Middle School starting in 2020 until she was suspended, and then fired, in September of 2024, according to officials.

Purnell is expected to be sentenced in August, 2025.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us