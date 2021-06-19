Middle-Finger-Flipping Teens Arrested in Delaware Crime Spree

A pair of 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old have been charged with hundreds of crimes after being accused of orchestrating a monthslong crime spree in Delaware.

The 17-year-olds were caught in the act in December of last year, while the 16-year-old was arrested over the course of the investigation into the alleged crimes of the elder boys, the Delaware State Police said. The teens, all from Seaford, are accused of dozens of crimes that include theft of firearms, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and multiple misdemeanors.

State troopers began investigating on December 11 of last year, when a homeowner reported the 17-year-olds rummaging through vehicles on a property. The homeowner confronted the pair, who flashed their middle fingers and continued to rummage through other unsecured vehicles on a neighboring property, the DSP said.

Multiple state police units responded and arrested the teens as they tried to hide in wooded field. Police later released both to their guardians, after charging them with more than 100 crimes.

Then, between February and June of this year, state police began investigating 83 crimes in Seaford, Laurel, Delmar, Bridgeville, and Georgetown.

Police identified as suspects one of the boys arrested in December, as well as the 16-year-old. Police arrested the pair this week and charged them with 274 criminal counts, before they were sent to Stevenson Juvenile Correctional Center on a $474,750.00 secured bond.

The names of the boys are being withheld because all are minors.