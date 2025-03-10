The following content is created in partnership with Christian Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Philadelphia editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Christian Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical.

While Brita filters and the like have long been popular for drinking water, heightened concerns about what’s in our water have inspired design updates and renewed marketing efforts for products that protect your skin and health, like bathroom sink and shower filters. While there’s no need to run for the hills, these concerns are not unfounded, and regular water testing is essential for maintaining your home’s health and safety. By testing your water frequently, you can detect potential hazards such as contaminants or minerals that could be harmful for your health or lead to other issues in your home. This proactive approach ensures that the water you consume, bathe in, and use for cooking is free from harmful substances. It’s critical to understand the importance of conducting it annually and to understand what to look out for. Read on to learn more about some of the key water issues to watch for and how testing can help maintain a healthy and functional water system in your home.

Hard water

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Hard water, which contains high levels of natural minerals like calcium and magnesium, is a common nuisance that can easily fly under the radar without attentive water testing and treatment. While thankfully these minerals are not harmful to your health, they do pose an inconvenience to several other daily and necessary uses of your water. Hard water can result in faded and stiff clothing due to the mineral buildup on fabric, cause spots and residue on your dishes, and create soap scum building in your shower, while additionally leaving your hair feeling rough and dull. The built-up minerals force your household appliances such as dishwashers to utilize more energy to work harder to filter out the minerals, resulting in a preventable increase in your water bill. Certain short-term solutions can be employed to clean hard water build-up like a vinegar rinse and specialized cleaners. For a more long-term solution, consider a professional water softener system of reverse osmosis system.

Microplastics

Microplastics, tiny plastic particles less than five millimeters in size, have become a growing concern in drinking water. These particles originate from plastic waste, synthetic fiers, and even some personal care products, making their way into water sources through runoff and improper disposal. While research is still ongoing, earlt studies suggest that consuming microplastics could have potential health risks, including imflammation, endocrine disruption, and chemical exposure. To reduce microplastic contamination, consider using high-quality filtration systems like activated carbon filters or reverse osmosis systems which are effective at removing small plastic particles. Additionally, reducing plastic waste by using reusable water bottles and avoiding single-use plastic whenever possible can help minimize microplastic pollution for all.

Iron

Iron is a mineral commonly found in water, but when present in high concentrations, it can lead to several noticeable problems in your home, including discolored water. A frequent result from high iron concentrated water is the staining it causes on sinks, bathtubs, and laundry, leaving unsightly rust-colored marks. While moderate amounts of iron is not harmful to your health, high levels cause an unpleasant and bitter taste in your water. Overtime, if left untreated, the iron buildup can clog your pipes, restricting water flow and potentially leading to costly plumbing repairs.

Chlorine

Although a necessary component of chlorine is needed in drinking water for bacteria elimination, it must be present in specific and small qualities. According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chlorine levels up to four milligrams per liter or four parts per million are considered safe in drinking water. These low levels kill germs to ensure suitable drinking conditions, however when chlorine levels rise beyond this, it can compromise the quality of your water. If you’re starting to notice discolored water— whether cloudy, yellow or brown—as well as a foul or strong chlorine taste, this may indicate elevated chlorine levels, affecting both the taste and safety of your water.

pH level

The pH level of your water plays a significant role in both its taste and its impact on your plumbing. Water with a pH lower than seven is too acidic, a level above seven is basic, and pure water is neutral with a pH of seven. Ideally drinking water should be around seven but slightly acidic or alkaline water can still be safe. Low pH can lead to corrosion in your pipes, causing damage overtime and can potentially cause the materials in pipes to break down and release metals such as lead or copper in your water. Testing your water’s pH regularly helps ensure that it stays within the appropriate range, preventing these issues and improving the overall quality of your water.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)

PFA’s are long lasting chemicals that slowly break down over time, commonly used in clothing, cookware, and other products used daily by consumers. They can be found present in drinking water, and are notoriously known as “forever chemicals,” due to their persistence and harmful effects on various aspects of one’s health. According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA), exposure to PFA’s can pose risks to reproductive effects for women, development in children, hormones and an increased risk of cancers and cholesterol levels.

After scheduling and conducting routine water testing, a proactive solution to maintaining purified water quality is installing a water filtration system. A Reverse Osmosis (RO) system, for example, utilizes semi-permeable water members that filter out contaminants, ensuring clean water conditions. This compact unit is suitable for homes of any size, including houses, apartments, and condos, providing high-quality filtered and disinfected water while occupying minimal space.

Concerned about your water quality? Click here to learn more and schedule a test with the expert plumbers at Christian Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical to ensure optimal water conditions.