Popular comedian Michael Blackson donates $10K to Bartram High School in Philly

Popular comedian, actor and Philly native Michael Blackson lent a huge helping hand to the local high school he graduated from.

Blackson donated $10,000 to his alma mater, John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia. Blackson graduated from the school in 1990 and rose to fame through standup comedy and several roles in movies and television shows, including “Next Friday,” “Nobody’s Fool,” and “Meet the Blacks.”

On Thursday, Blackson visited the school, located on 2401 South 67th Street, where he announced the donation and spoke with students.

“I try to tell these kids every time, ‘Listen man. You can be from the streets but you don’t have to be in the streets.’ You know? And you have to think about ways of getting out of the street. And hopefully I got to them today,” he said. “Sometimes they need people like me to come and talk to them. And I hope a lot of other people will go out to their alma mater and talk to these kids and give them hope.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The donation comes from “The Michael Blackson Foundation,” a nonprofit that aims to empower children in impoverished communities with education and leadership development.