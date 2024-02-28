Mermaids swim their way back to Adventure Aquarium

Underwater enchantment awaits! Mermaids have made their way back to Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.

From February 29 through March 17, Thursday to Sunday only, guests have the chance to make fin-tastic memories and interact with real-life mermaids.

During the Mermaid Festival, organizers say guests can enjoy special features such as the mermaid beach club, mermaid underwater experience and a mermaid meet and greet.

Organizers add that people of all ages are also welcome to be creative and take part in mermaid-inspired crafts such as making a necklace or pirate hat.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If you start feeling hungry while exploring all of the activities, Aramark, the Aquarium’s concessionaire will offer several mermaid-themed treats including mermaid sundaes, cookie sandwiches and under-the-sea lemonade.

For more information and to purchase your tickets visit AdventureAquairum.com.