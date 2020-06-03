Colwyn

Merchandise Stolen During Philly Protests Recovered in Delco Apartment

Officers found an apartment chock full of clothing, sneakers, alcohol, beauty supplies, automotive parts and other items

Police in a Philadelphia suburb have recovered a large cache of merchandise valued at between $5,000 and $10,000 that they say was stolen during recent protests over the death of George Floyd.

Colwyn Police raided an apartment on Tuesday after an informant tipped them off.

Officers found it chock full of clothing, sneakers, alcohol, beauty supplies, automotive parts and other items.

“When I walked in and seen what was there, I really thought I was in Kmart, Walmart or something like that. There was stuff everywhere,” said Mayor Maurice Clark Sr.

Police believe the items were stashed there before they could be sold on the streets.

“We were met by a bunch of people that were fleeing out of the property," said interim Police Chief Michael Hale. “After doing our investigation, we saw bags and bags and boxes and all these bags full of merchandise.”

Two people were arrested and faced charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

Most of the items still had sales tags and police were hoping to return the items to merchants.

