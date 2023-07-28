A traffic stop resulted in a South Jersey man being accused of possessing explosives after police said they found pipe bombs in his car.

Jeremy Gilberti was arrested after police in Mercer County said they found pipe bombs in the 51-year-old Mount Laurel man's car during a traffic stop in Mercer County.

On Wednesday, just before 11 a.m., in the area of South Broad Street and Oldfield Avenue police conducted a traffic stop on Gilberti's green Honda, Hamilton Township police said.

While searching the vehicle, officers found four metal pipes with caps and green wicks that are consistent with being pipe bombs, investigators said.

Gilberti was detained immediately and the surrounding businesses and residents were evacuated out of precaution, police said.

The New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit responded to the scene and took possession of the devices with the plan of destroying them, police said.

Search warrants were obtained for Gilberti's residence and other vehicles and another device was found inside his home, investigators said.

Gilbert was charged with possession of a destructive device and was awaiting a detention hearing at the Mercer County Correctional Facility as of Wednesday, police said.

It was unclear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Detective Bob Whartenby of the Hamilton Police Division Major Crimes Unit asked that anyone with info give them a call at 609-581-4032 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.