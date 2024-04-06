2 men, 1 woman injured in 2 separate shootings Saturday morning, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police are investigating two unrelated shootings that left three people injured Saturday morning.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 2:33 a.m. on the 2400 block of N. Marshall St.

Police said responding officers found a 44-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

He sustained two shots to the left arm, two to the buttocks, two to the left foot and one to the left hip, police said. He was transported to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Another shooting victim from the same incident - a 41-year-old man - walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the right armpit and is in critical condition, police said.

No weapons have been recovered. Police said at this time, both men are being held in police custody.

The next incident occurred at 2:58 a.m. on the 5700 block of Wyndale Ave., according to police.

Police said the responding officers found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to her right leg above the knee.

The woman was transported to the hospital by police and listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said no crime scene was located, no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made in this case.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.