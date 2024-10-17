2 wanted for smashing cases with hammer, stealing expensive watches from KOP Mall

Two men are wanted for allegedly smashing display cases and stealing several high-end watches from a store inside the King of Prussia Mall last week, according to the Upper Merion Township Police Department.

The robbery happened on Thursday, Oct. 10 just before 4:30 p.m., police said.

Officers were called to the Breitling Watch store inside the mall for reports of a robbery, according to officials.

The two suspects are accused of walking directly to a display case inside the store and smashing the glass with a hammer, officials said. The two men grabbed several watches totaling about $93,000 and then ran from the store.

Police said the two men were inside the store for less than 20 seconds.

Employees at the Breitling Watch store told officers that the two suspects left the store and went into a back hallway of the mall, police explained.

One of the suspects is a heavy-set man in his 30s or 40s with a beard, police said. He was wearing a navy blue hooded Nike-branded sweatshirt with navy sweatpants and a knit hat. He had the hammer hidden in his sweatshirt pocket before smashing the glass case with it.

The second suspect is described as a thin man in his 20s or 30s who was wearing a red and black Nike-branded windbreaker jacket. He was seen wearing a full face mask with dark pants and gloves. He is accused of taking the watches from the case.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact the Upper Merion Township Police Investigations Unit at 610-265-3232.