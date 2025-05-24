Your guide to Memorial Day weekend events in Philly region

From honoring our nation’s heroes to family-friendly activities, there are plenty of Memorial Day weekend events throughout the Philadelphia region. Take a look at our complete guide below:

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

What: The Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest returns with a carnival-like atmosphere, massive roller skating rink, rides, boardwalk, arcade games, mini-golf, food and drink options.

Admission is free and open to the public while mini-golf, games, rides and concessions are pay-as-you-go.

When: Friday, May 23 - Monday, Sept. 1, 2025

Where: 101 S. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pa.

Spruce Street Harbor Park

What: Spruce Street Harbor Park offers visitors the chance to relax on colorful hammocks, enjoy tasty snacks and sip refreshing sips along the Delaware River waterfront.

When: Friday, May 23 - Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Where: 301 S. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pa.

National Constitution Center

What: The National Constitution Center will have extended Memorial Day hours and special programming, including flag ceremonies, a giant flag folding and presentations on some of the most famous memorials and monuments in America.

When: Saturday, May 24 - Monday, May 26, 2025

Where: National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

Museum of the American Revolution

What: The Museum of the American Revolution will have special Memorial Day programming honoring our nation’s heroes with character performances and discovery carts with Revolutionary-era replicas in addition to its permanent exhibits. The museum will also feature activities for children with memorial-themed ribbons.

Admission is free for veterans, active military members and Blue Star Families throughout the weekend.

When: Saturday, May 24 - Monday, May 26, 2025

Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

Eastern State Penitentiary

What: Eastern State Penitentiary is honoring Memorial Day with a weekend of reflection, remembrance and education in which visitors can learn about the impact of military service on prisoners and staff throughout the prison’s operational years.

When: Friday, May 23 - Sunday, May 25, 2025

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.

Memorial Parade and Service in Perkasie

What: This event in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, features a Memorial Day Parade in Perkasie followed by a service and ceremony at Menlo Park that includes a rifle salute, patriotic music and recognition of veterans.

When: Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Where: Parade begins at 7th and Market streets in Perkasie, Pa.

Laurel Hill Cemetery

What: Laurel Hill Cemetery -- the site of Philadelphia's first Memorial Day commemoration in 1868 -- will have an afternoon program featuring wreath-laying ceremonies, patriotic music, honor guards and refreshments.

There will also be new gravestones for three previously unmarked veterans.

When: Sunday, May 25, 2025, noon through 2 p.m.

Where: Laurel Hill Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.

Memorial Day Parade in Doylestown

What: Doylestown's Memorial Day Parade is one of the nation's oldest and returns for its 157th year. The parade will take place throughout the town and end at Doylestown Cemetery with a 30-minute memorial service honoring fallen military personnel.

When: Monday, May 26, 2025, 10 a.m.

Where: Parade begins at Central Bucks West High School, 375 W. Court Street, Doylestown, Pa.

Other ongoing events

You can read about other ongoing events that are taking place in the Philadelphia region throughout Memorial Day weekend and the weeks ahead here.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 65 and a low of 49

Sunday will have a mixture of sun and clouds with a high of 70 and a low of 51

Monday will also have a mixture of sun and clouds with a high of 74 and a low of 52

Headed to the Jersey Shore or Delaware beaches for Memorial Day weekend? NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez has your full forecast.