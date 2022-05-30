Memorial Day Ceremonies & Parades in Philly-Region

On Memorial Day, the nation joins together to commemorate our armed forces for their services and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

If you're still looking for a way to honor our fallen heroes this holiday, here is a list of ceremonies and festivities happening this afternoon and evening in the Philadelphia region.

11 a.m.:

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will host their Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on 851 Old York Road in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All Wars Memorial Ceremony at Logan Square in Center City Philadelphia. The ceremony is located at 20th Street and Ben Franklin Parkway.

Korean War Memorial Ceremony in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia at 109 Spruce Street.

Governor Murphy’s Memorial Day Celebration at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery located at 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, New Jersey.

Memorial Day Parade in Somers Point, New Jersey, beginning at Dawes Avenue and Shore Road and proceed to City Hall ending with a ceremony at Patriots Park at Bethel Road.

Memorial Day Service in Ocean City, New Jersey at Veteran’s Memorial Park, between 5th & 6th streets on Wesley Avenue.

Glassboro Memorial Day Parade along University Boulevard and Lehigh Road in Glassboro, New Jersey.

12:30 p.m.:

Vietnam Memorial Ceremony at Spruce Street and Columbus Boulevard in Society Hill.

1 p.m.:

Willingboro Memorial Day in Millcreek Park, 300 Beverly Rancocas Road & Pagent Lane in Willingboro, New Jersey.

2 p.m.:

Cape May Memorial Day at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans' Cemetery, located at 129 Crest Haven Road in Cape May Court House, New Jersey.

3:30 p.m.:

Phillies' Gold Star Mother’s Pregame Celebration at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia before the game at 4:05 p.m.

4 p.m.:

Memorial Day Wreath Laying at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Washington Township, New Jersey. It's located at the west end of square at 7th Street at Locust Street.

5 p.m.:

Dempsey Butler Cemetery Memorial Day at Ferry Avenue & Charles Street in Camden, New Jersey.

Chosen 300 Memorial Day BBQ at 1116 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia.

5:15 p.m.:

Wilmington Memorial Parade on Delaware Avenue at Woodlawn Ave in Wilmington, Delaware. Participants will march east down Delaware Avenue to the Civil War Monument at Broom Street.