Mega Millions: 2 in NJ Win $1 Million Prize

No one got the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, but two lucky New Jersey residents did manage to snag a $1 million prize.

The pair were among the nine people across the U.S. who matched five winning numbers, according to the Mega Millions website. One person in Ohio played the Megaplier and took home a $3 million as a result.

The other $1 million winners were from California, Florida, Illinois, New York (two winners) and Ohio.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s jackpot were 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66 with a Megaball of 15. Since no one got all the numbers, the jackpot for Friday’s drawing will surpass more than $1 billion for only the third time in Mega Millions history.

Friday's estimated $1.02 billion jackpot is for a winner who takes the annuity option, paid out over 30 years. Most players choose the cash option, which will be $602.5 million, of which about one-third would go toward federal taxes with possibly more for state taxes, depending on where the buyer lived.

The record Mega Millions prize is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the world record for a jackpot worth $1.586 billion, which was shared among three winning tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.