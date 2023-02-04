Before the boys in midnight green pack up and head for Arizona to prepare for next weekend's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chief, several players will be out in the community on Saturday to meet with fans.

Here's where you'll be able to meet players this weekend.

Oxford Valley Mall

Eagles players Boston Scott, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Quez Watkins and Kenny Gainwell will be in attendance to hype up the crowd at Oxford Valley Mall early this afternoon.

From 1 to 2 p.m., players will attend a pep rally at Dynasty Sports at the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne.

There will also be a DJ and there will be activities for kids, as well.

The players will be signing autographs, too. However, fans will need to purchase tickets in order to have something signed. Tickets are availible here.

Philadelphia Auto Show

The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders will join former Eagles wide reciever Mike Quick for a pep rally at the Philadelphia Auto Show.

Starting at about 3:35 p.m., Quick will kick-off a pep rally to get all the attendees to sing the Eagles fight song.

The pep rally will take place at the Toyota display in the Philadelphia Auto Show in the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1101 Arch Street.

You can find out more about the Philadelphia Auto Show -- now in its closing weekend -- here.

Dick's Sporting Goods, King of Prussia

Philadelphia Eagles’ running back Boston Scott will be at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in King of Prussia on Saturday afternoon to sign autographs.

There will be games and other activities at the store -- located at 160 N Gulph Rd Ste 4000, King of Prussia -- along with the chance to meet the Eagles' running back.

Scott will sign autographs at the store from 4 to 6 p.m.