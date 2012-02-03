Meet and Greet with an Tuskegee Airman

Head down to South Jersey and meet some legends. One of the Tuskegee Airmen Lt. Col. USAF(Ret.) Thomas H. Mayfield along with others will be at the Willingboro Public Library on Saturday, February 4th 2012 at 2p.m.



From now until February 25th an exhibit will be on display, of photographs and imitations of the types of aircrafts that the Tuskegee Airmen flew in World War II 332nd.



The Tuskegee Airmen was a fighter group of African American pilots and aircraft support personnel in the United States Army.



The Willingboro Public Library is located 220 Willingboro parkway, Willingboro, New Jersey.

