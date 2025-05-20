Pennsylvania

Medical helicopter makes emergency landing on front yard of Pa. home Monday

A PennSTAR medical helicopter was seen in the front yard of a home in Montgomery County on Monday, May 19

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 is working to find out more information after a medical helicopter made an emergency landing in the front yard of a home in Montgomery County on Monday, officials said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene around 8 p.m. on May 19 where a blue and white-colored PennSTAR helicopter could be seen half in the grass and half on someone's driveway in Whitemarsh Township.

The helicopter had logos for both the University of Pennsylvania and Reading Health System.

Several people wearing all red-colored uniforms were visible inside red police tape on the front yard with first responders standing nearby.

According to Montgomery County officials, there were no patients on board and no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

