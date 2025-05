SEPTA has suspended service for the Media/Wawa Line until further notice due to downed overhead wires at the Seneca Station, the agency announced in a post to X.

SEPTA has told people who planned to use the line to plan an alternate trip route through its SEPTA Trip Planner service.

This story is developing; check back for more updates.