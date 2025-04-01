Mechanical cleaning program cracks down on litter in 14 Philly neighborhoods

The mechanical cleaning program returns this week as part of the city’s continued effort to crack down on litter in Philadelphia neighborhoods.

“The Mechanical Cleaning Program will be a hybrid of mechanical sweeping, sidewalk litter and trash removal, and trash compactor removal,” a Philadelphia Department of Sanitation spokesperson wrote on Monday. “The Department will continue to evaluate and adjust logistics as necessary to ensure the program is operating effectively and efficiently. Some streets in each pilot area may have sidewalk cleaning maintenance along with mechanical broom cleaning weekly. Mechanical street cleaning is an effective tool in reducing litter from city streets and preventing trash and debris from entering the water systems.”



The new season runs Tuesday, April 1, through Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. Through the program, the Department of Sanitation will clean 14 neighborhoods in Philadelphia that officials say have the highest concentration of litter.

“This program is more comprehensive than standard mechanical sweeping. Equipment used in some areas will help to clear loose litter on sidewalks and other items not easily accessible with a standard mechanical sweeper,” the spokesperson wrote.

“The equipment includes mechanical brooms (large and small), sidewalk sweepers, push brooms, and trash compactors used to remove illegally dumped materials. Backpack blowers will be used as part of the launch but not on all streets. They are an effective tool when clearing debris from sidewalks and on small streets where the mechanical broom is unable to fit. Residents should become accustomed to the new parking restrictions and become familiar with City sanitation regulations. To ensure proper cleaning is maintained, SWEEP Officers will patrol neighborhoods to educate residents on sanitation violations related to trash and litter and may issue warnings on vehicles not moved during designated times.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The cleaning will begin on Tuesday, April 1, in the following neighborhoods and streets:

Frankford: Frankford Avenue to Keystone Street from Levick Avenue to Bridge Street

Germantown: Berkley Street to Chelten Avenue from Pulaski Avenue to Wakefield Street

Kensington: 2nd Street to Kensington Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue

Logan: Broad Street to Mascher Street from Godfrey Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard

Nicetown: Broad Street to Hunting Park Avenue from Allegheny Avenue to Clarrissa/Windrim Avenue; 20 th Street, to 15 th from Logan/ Lindley Street to Wagner Avenue

Street, to 15 from Logan/ Lindley Street to Wagner Avenue North Central: Broad Street to 22 nd Street from Diamond Avenue to Allegheny Avenue

Street from Diamond Avenue to Allegheny Avenue Paschall: 58 th to 70 th from Cobbs Creek to Dicks Avenue

to 70 from Cobbs Creek to Dicks Avenue Point Breeze: Christian Street to McKean Street from Broad Street to 24 th Street

Street Port Richmond: Kensington Avenue to Aramingo Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue

South Philly: McKean Street to Oregon Avenue from 4 th St. to 8 th Street

St. to 8 Street Southwest: Woodland Avenue to Kingsessing Avenue from 49 th Street to Cemetery Avenue and 58 th to 61 st from Cobbs Creek to Kingsessing Avenue

Street to Cemetery Avenue and 58 to 61 from Cobbs Creek to Kingsessing Avenue Strawberry Mansion: Allegheny Avenue to Diamond Avenue from 22 nd to 33 rd streets

to 33 streets West Fairhill: Front to 13th Street from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond Street

West Philly: Parkside to Spring Garden from 52nd Street to 40th Street

Officials said there will be restricted parking on some of the streets In the 14 areas.

“Streets wide enough to accommodate relocation of vehicles. Some of the routes in the expanded mechanical cleaning pilot program will require residents to move their vehicles,” a Department of Sanitation spokesperson wrote. “Mechanical broom cleaning is most effective when the brooms can reach the curb lines. The City’s densely populated neighborhoods present challenges when relocating vehicles. The areas can be tight and finding parking spots can be scarce. Therefore, relocation of vehicles will be selected based on the width of each block.”

No parking signs will be posted during specific times in the 14 areas. Parking will be restricted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a staggered schedule, officials said. Alternate street parking intervals will also be staggered between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Officials said the program will operate four days per week, Monday through Thursday, with the exception of city-observed holidays.

Officials warned that motorists must obey the parking restrictions listed on the posted signs in order to avoid fines.

“To encourage residents to become reacclimated to the parking restrictions, there will be a warning period for all 14 sections,” the Department of Sanitation spokesperson wrote. “Beginning on Monday, April 14, posted "No Parking" signs will be enforced with assessed fines. The Parking Authority will be issuing tickets to vehicles parked on the roadway during specified no parking times through Thursday October 30, 2025.”

Officials urged residents to use SweepPHL, a web-based map that tracks and monitors the progress of the mechanical broom.